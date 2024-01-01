Myanmar kyats to Australian dollars today

Convert MMK to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
0.72 aud

1.000 MMK = 0.0007182 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:17
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Australian Dollar
1 MMK0.00072 AUD
5 MMK0.00359 AUD
10 MMK0.00718 AUD
20 MMK0.01436 AUD
50 MMK0.03591 AUD
100 MMK0.07182 AUD
250 MMK0.17955 AUD
500 MMK0.35909 AUD
1000 MMK0.71819 AUD
2000 MMK1.43637 AUD
5000 MMK3.59093 AUD
10000 MMK7.18186 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 AUD1,392.40000 MMK
5 AUD6,962.00000 MMK
10 AUD13,924.00000 MMK
20 AUD27,848.00000 MMK
50 AUD69,620.00000 MMK
100 AUD139,240.00000 MMK
250 AUD348,100.00000 MMK
500 AUD696,200.00000 MMK
1000 AUD1,392,400.00000 MMK
2000 AUD2,784,800.00000 MMK
5000 AUD6,962,000.00000 MMK
10000 AUD13,924,000.00000 MMK