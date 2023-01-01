1 Myanmar kyat to Australian dollars

1.00000 MMK = 0.00072 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.321.363350.9141.5189518.78280.7933677.14965
1 THB0.028312610.03859990.02587750.04300530.5317890.02246230.202425
1 CAD0.73348725.906810.6704021.1141313.77690.5819255.24418
1 EUR1.094138.64361.4916411.6618820.55030.868057.82243

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Australian Dollar
1 MMK0.00072 AUD
5 MMK0.00362 AUD
10 MMK0.00723 AUD
20 MMK0.01447 AUD
50 MMK0.03617 AUD
100 MMK0.07233 AUD
250 MMK0.18083 AUD
500 MMK0.36165 AUD
1000 MMK0.72331 AUD
2000 MMK1.44662 AUD
5000 MMK3.61654 AUD
10000 MMK7.23309 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 AUD1382.54000 MMK
5 AUD6912.70000 MMK
10 AUD13825.40000 MMK
20 AUD27650.80000 MMK
50 AUD69127.00000 MMK
100 AUD138254.00000 MMK
250 AUD345635.00000 MMK
500 AUD691270.00000 MMK
1000 AUD1382540.00000 MMK
2000 AUD2765080.00000 MMK
5000 AUD6912700.00000 MMK
10000 AUD13825400.00000 MMK