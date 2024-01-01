Myanmar kyats to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MMK to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
144.55 lkr

1.000 MMK = 0.1446 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:23
How to convert Myanmar kyats to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MMK0.14455 LKR
5 MMK0.72276 LKR
10 MMK1.44551 LKR
20 MMK2.89102 LKR
50 MMK7.22755 LKR
100 MMK14.45510 LKR
250 MMK36.13775 LKR
500 MMK72.27550 LKR
1000 MMK144.55100 LKR
2000 MMK289.10200 LKR
5000 MMK722.75500 LKR
10000 MMK1,445.51000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 LKR6.91799 MMK
5 LKR34.58995 MMK
10 LKR69.17990 MMK
20 LKR138.35980 MMK
50 LKR345.89950 MMK
100 LKR691.79900 MMK
250 LKR1,729.49750 MMK
500 LKR3,458.99500 MMK
1000 LKR6,917.99000 MMK
2000 LKR13,835.98000 MMK
5000 LKR34,589.95000 MMK
10000 LKR69,179.90000 MMK