5 Sri Lankan rupees to Myanmar kyats

Convert LKR to MMK at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
31.96 mmk

1.00000 LKR = 6.39172 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86881.091691.01491.493641.661740.964518.7327
1 GBP1.1510111.2565104.7641.719271.912771.1101521.5625
1 USD0.91610.795862183.37751.36831.52230.883617.1608
1 INR0.01098720.009545280.011993610.01641090.01825790.01059760.205821

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 LKR6.39172 MMK
5 LKR31.95860 MMK
10 LKR63.91720 MMK
20 LKR127.83440 MMK
50 LKR319.58600 MMK
100 LKR639.17200 MMK
250 LKR1597.93000 MMK
500 LKR3195.86000 MMK
1000 LKR6391.72000 MMK
2000 LKR12783.44000 MMK
5000 LKR31958.60000 MMK
10000 LKR63917.20000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MMK0.15645 LKR
5 MMK0.78226 LKR
10 MMK1.56452 LKR
20 MMK3.12904 LKR
50 MMK7.82260 LKR
100 MMK15.64520 LKR
250 MMK39.11300 LKR
500 MMK78.22600 LKR
1000 MMK156.45200 LKR
2000 MMK312.90400 LKR
5000 MMK782.26000 LKR
10000 MMK1564.52000 LKR