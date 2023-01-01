10 Myanmar kyats to Sri Lankan rupees

10 mmk
1.56 lkr

1.00000 MMK = 0.15638 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.321.363350.9141.5189518.78280.7933677.14965
1 THB0.028312610.03859990.02587750.04300530.5317890.02246230.202425
1 CAD0.73348725.906810.6704021.1141313.77690.5819255.24418
1 EUR1.094138.64361.4916411.6618820.55030.868057.82243

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MMK0.15638 LKR
5 MMK0.78190 LKR
10 MMK1.56381 LKR
20 MMK3.12762 LKR
50 MMK7.81905 LKR
100 MMK15.63810 LKR
250 MMK39.09525 LKR
500 MMK78.19050 LKR
1000 MMK156.38100 LKR
2000 MMK312.76200 LKR
5000 MMK781.90500 LKR
10000 MMK1563.81000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 LKR6.39464 MMK
5 LKR31.97320 MMK
10 LKR63.94640 MMK
20 LKR127.89280 MMK
50 LKR319.73200 MMK
100 LKR639.46400 MMK
250 LKR1598.66000 MMK
500 LKR3197.32000 MMK
1000 LKR6394.64000 MMK
2000 LKR12789.28000 MMK
5000 LKR31973.20000 MMK
10000 LKR63946.40000 MMK