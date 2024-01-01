Myanmar kyats to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MMK to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
214.23 kzt

1.000 MMK = 0.2142 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8321.4731.6520.96718.244
1 GBP1.1711.28106.321.7241.9331.13221.355
1 USD0.9140.781183.0471.3461.510.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MMK0.21423 KZT
5 MMK1.07115 KZT
10 MMK2.14230 KZT
20 MMK4.28460 KZT
50 MMK10.71150 KZT
100 MMK21.42300 KZT
250 MMK53.55750 KZT
500 MMK107.11500 KZT
1000 MMK214.23000 KZT
2000 MMK428.46000 KZT
5000 MMK1,071.15000 KZT
10000 MMK2,142.30000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Myanma Kyat
1 KZT4.66789 MMK
5 KZT23.33945 MMK
10 KZT46.67890 MMK
20 KZT93.35780 MMK
50 KZT233.39450 MMK
100 KZT466.78900 MMK
250 KZT1,166.97250 MMK
500 KZT2,333.94500 MMK
1000 KZT4,667.89000 MMK
2000 KZT9,335.78000 MMK
5000 KZT23,339.45000 MMK
10000 KZT46,678.90000 MMK