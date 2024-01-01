Myanmar kyats to Philippine pesos today

Convert MMK to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
26.60 php

1.000 MMK = 0.02660 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:27
How to convert Myanmar kyats to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Philippine Peso
1 MMK0.02660 PHP
5 MMK0.13300 PHP
10 MMK0.26600 PHP
20 MMK0.53200 PHP
50 MMK1.33000 PHP
100 MMK2.65999 PHP
250 MMK6.64997 PHP
500 MMK13.29995 PHP
1000 MMK26.59990 PHP
2000 MMK53.19980 PHP
5000 MMK132.99950 PHP
10000 MMK265.99900 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Myanma Kyat
1 PHP37.59420 MMK
5 PHP187.97100 MMK
10 PHP375.94200 MMK
20 PHP751.88400 MMK
50 PHP1,879.71000 MMK
100 PHP3,759.42000 MMK
250 PHP9,398.55000 MMK
500 PHP18,797.10000 MMK
1000 PHP37,594.20000 MMK
2000 PHP75,188.40000 MMK
5000 PHP187,971.00000 MMK
10000 PHP375,942.00000 MMK