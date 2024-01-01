Myanmar kyats to Moldovan leus today

Convert MMK to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
8.42 mdl

1.000 MMK = 0.008419 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Moldovan Leu
1 MMK0.00842 MDL
5 MMK0.04209 MDL
10 MMK0.08419 MDL
20 MMK0.16838 MDL
50 MMK0.42094 MDL
100 MMK0.84188 MDL
250 MMK2.10470 MDL
500 MMK4.20939 MDL
1000 MMK8.41878 MDL
2000 MMK16.83756 MDL
5000 MMK42.09390 MDL
10000 MMK84.18780 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Myanma Kyat
1 MDL118.78200 MMK
5 MDL593.91000 MMK
10 MDL1,187.82000 MMK
20 MDL2,375.64000 MMK
50 MDL5,939.10000 MMK
100 MDL11,878.20000 MMK
250 MDL29,695.50000 MMK
500 MDL59,391.00000 MMK
1000 MDL118,782.00000 MMK
2000 MDL237,564.00000 MMK
5000 MDL593,910.00000 MMK
10000 MDL1,187,820.00000 MMK