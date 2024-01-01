Myanma Kyat (MMK)

Currency name

Myanma Kyat

K

MMK exchange rates

 USD THB CAD EUR AUD ZAR CNY
From MMK0.00048 0.01681 0.00066 0.00044 0.00073 0.00870 0.00341
To MMK2101.28000 59.49260 1514.71000 2292.60000 1368.25000 114.91600 293.08800

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Myanmar kyat Exchange Rates