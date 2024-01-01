Chinese yuan rmb to Myanmar kyats today

Convert CNY to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
293,088 mmk

¥1.000 CNY = K293.1 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High293.0880293.0880
Low288.7940288.7940
Average289.5669289.9715
Change1.38%0.92%
View full history

1 CNY to MMK stats

The performance of CNY to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 293.0880 and a 30 day low of 288.7940. This means the 30 day average was 289.5669. The change for CNY to MMK was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 293.0880 and a 90 day low of 288.7940. This means the 90 day average was 289.9715. The change for CNY to MMK was 0.92.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Myanma Kyat
1 CNY293.08800 MMK
5 CNY1,465.44000 MMK
10 CNY2,930.88000 MMK
20 CNY5,861.76000 MMK
50 CNY14,654.40000 MMK
100 CNY29,308.80000 MMK
250 CNY73,272.00000 MMK
500 CNY146,544.00000 MMK
1000 CNY293,088.00000 MMK
2000 CNY586,176.00000 MMK
5000 CNY1,465,440.00000 MMK
10000 CNY2,930,880.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MMK0.00341 CNY
5 MMK0.01706 CNY
10 MMK0.03412 CNY
20 MMK0.06824 CNY
50 MMK0.17060 CNY
100 MMK0.34119 CNY
250 MMK0.85299 CNY
500 MMK1.70597 CNY
1000 MMK3.41194 CNY
2000 MMK6.82388 CNY
5000 MMK17.05970 CNY
10000 MMK34.11940 CNY