Chinese yuan rmb to Myanmar kyats today

Convert CNY to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
289,947 mmk

1.00000 CNY = 289.94700 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Myanma Kyat
1 CNY289.94700 MMK
5 CNY1449.73500 MMK
10 CNY2899.47000 MMK
20 CNY5798.94000 MMK
50 CNY14497.35000 MMK
100 CNY28994.70000 MMK
250 CNY72486.75000 MMK
500 CNY144973.50000 MMK
1000 CNY289947.00000 MMK
2000 CNY579894.00000 MMK
5000 CNY1449735.00000 MMK
10000 CNY2899470.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MMK0.00345 CNY
5 MMK0.01724 CNY
10 MMK0.03449 CNY
20 MMK0.06898 CNY
50 MMK0.17244 CNY
100 MMK0.34489 CNY
250 MMK0.86223 CNY
500 MMK1.72445 CNY
1000 MMK3.44890 CNY
2000 MMK6.89780 CNY
5000 MMK17.24450 CNY
10000 MMK34.48900 CNY