Australian dollars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert AUD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
1,363,430 mmk

1.00000 AUD = 1363.43000 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80606283.23250.921651.66847151.1951.37031.3485
1 GBP1.24061103.2581.143582.06991187.5731.699991.67295
1 INR0.01201450.0096844610.01107430.02004591.816540.01646350.0162016
1 EUR1.08490.8744590.298911.81013164.0451.486641.46299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 AUD1363.43000 MMK
5 AUD6817.15000 MMK
10 AUD13634.30000 MMK
20 AUD27268.60000 MMK
50 AUD68171.50000 MMK
100 AUD136343.00000 MMK
250 AUD340857.50000 MMK
500 AUD681715.00000 MMK
1000 AUD1363430.00000 MMK
2000 AUD2726860.00000 MMK
5000 AUD6817150.00000 MMK
10000 AUD13634300.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Australian Dollar
1 MMK0.00073 AUD
5 MMK0.00367 AUD
10 MMK0.00733 AUD
20 MMK0.01467 AUD
50 MMK0.03667 AUD
100 MMK0.07334 AUD
250 MMK0.18336 AUD
500 MMK0.36672 AUD
1000 MMK0.73345 AUD
2000 MMK1.46689 AUD
5000 MMK3.66724 AUD
10000 MMK7.33447 AUD