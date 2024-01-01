Turkish liras to Myanmar kyats today

Convert TRY to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
63,256.30 mmk

TL1.000 TRY = K63.26 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.386965.3733
Low63.250263.2502
Average63.709464.4294
Change-1.76%-2.95%
View full history

1 TRY to MMK stats

The performance of TRY to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.3869 and a 30 day low of 63.2502. This means the 30 day average was 63.7094. The change for TRY to MMK was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.3733 and a 90 day low of 63.2502. This means the 90 day average was 64.4294. The change for TRY to MMK was -2.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Myanma Kyat
1 TRY63.25630 MMK
5 TRY316.28150 MMK
10 TRY632.56300 MMK
20 TRY1,265.12600 MMK
50 TRY3,162.81500 MMK
100 TRY6,325.63000 MMK
250 TRY15,814.07500 MMK
500 TRY31,628.15000 MMK
1000 TRY63,256.30000 MMK
2000 TRY126,512.60000 MMK
5000 TRY316,281.50000 MMK
10000 TRY632,563.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Turkish Lira
1 MMK0.01581 TRY
5 MMK0.07904 TRY
10 MMK0.15809 TRY
20 MMK0.31617 TRY
50 MMK0.79043 TRY
100 MMK1.58087 TRY
250 MMK3.95217 TRY
500 MMK7.90435 TRY
1000 MMK15.80870 TRY
2000 MMK31.61740 TRY
5000 MMK79.04350 TRY
10000 MMK158.08700 TRY