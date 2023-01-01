1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Turkish liras

Convert MMK to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
13.10 try

1.00000 MMK = 0.01310 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:41 UTC
MMK to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Turkish Lira
1 MMK0.01310 TRY
5 MMK0.06550 TRY
10 MMK0.13101 TRY
20 MMK0.26201 TRY
50 MMK0.65504 TRY
100 MMK1.31007 TRY
250 MMK3.27517 TRY
500 MMK6.55035 TRY
1000 MMK13.10070 TRY
2000 MMK26.20140 TRY
5000 MMK65.50350 TRY
10000 MMK131.00700 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Myanma Kyat
1 TRY76.33170 MMK
5 TRY381.65850 MMK
10 TRY763.31700 MMK
20 TRY1526.63400 MMK
50 TRY3816.58500 MMK
100 TRY7633.17000 MMK
250 TRY19082.92500 MMK
500 TRY38165.85000 MMK
1000 TRY76331.70000 MMK
2000 TRY152663.40000 MMK
5000 TRY381658.50000 MMK
10000 TRY763317.00000 MMK