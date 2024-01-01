Malaysian ringgits to Myanmar kyats today

Convert MYR to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
467,783 mmk

RM1.000 MYR = K467.8 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High467.7830467.7830
Low446.2260443.3900
Average451.2356447.9861
Change4.83%5.47%
1 MYR to MMK stats

The performance of MYR to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 467.7830 and a 30 day low of 446.2260. This means the 30 day average was 451.2356. The change for MYR to MMK was 4.83.

The performance of MYR to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 467.7830 and a 90 day low of 443.3900. This means the 90 day average was 447.9861. The change for MYR to MMK was 5.47.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Myanma Kyat
1 MYR467.78300 MMK
5 MYR2,338.91500 MMK
10 MYR4,677.83000 MMK
20 MYR9,355.66000 MMK
50 MYR23,389.15000 MMK
100 MYR46,778.30000 MMK
250 MYR116,945.75000 MMK
500 MYR233,891.50000 MMK
1000 MYR467,783.00000 MMK
2000 MYR935,566.00000 MMK
5000 MYR2,338,915.00000 MMK
10000 MYR4,677,830.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MMK0.00214 MYR
5 MMK0.01069 MYR
10 MMK0.02138 MYR
20 MMK0.04275 MYR
50 MMK0.10689 MYR
100 MMK0.21377 MYR
250 MMK0.53444 MYR
500 MMK1.06887 MYR
1000 MMK2.13774 MYR
2000 MMK4.27548 MYR
5000 MMK10.68870 MYR
10000 MMK21.37740 MYR