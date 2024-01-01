1 Chinese yuan rmb to Myanmar kyats

Convert CNY to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 cny
292.17 mmk

1.00000 CNY = 292.16700 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Myanma Kyat
1 CNY292.16700 MMK
5 CNY1460.83500 MMK
10 CNY2921.67000 MMK
20 CNY5843.34000 MMK
50 CNY14608.35000 MMK
100 CNY29216.70000 MMK
250 CNY73041.75000 MMK
500 CNY146083.50000 MMK
1000 CNY292167.00000 MMK
2000 CNY584334.00000 MMK
5000 CNY1460835.00000 MMK
10000 CNY2921670.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MMK0.00342 CNY
5 MMK0.01711 CNY
10 MMK0.03423 CNY
20 MMK0.06845 CNY
50 MMK0.17113 CNY
100 MMK0.34227 CNY
250 MMK0.85567 CNY
500 MMK1.71135 CNY
1000 MMK3.42270 CNY
2000 MMK6.84540 CNY
5000 MMK17.11350 CNY
10000 MMK34.22700 CNY