1.000 MMK = 0.04479 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Albanian Lek
1 MMK0.04479 ALL
5 MMK0.22395 ALL
10 MMK0.44791 ALL
20 MMK0.89582 ALL
50 MMK2.23954 ALL
100 MMK4.47908 ALL
250 MMK11.19770 ALL
500 MMK22.39540 ALL
1000 MMK44.79080 ALL
2000 MMK89.58160 ALL
5000 MMK223.95400 ALL
10000 MMK447.90800 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Myanma Kyat
1 ALL22.32600 MMK
5 ALL111.63000 MMK
10 ALL223.26000 MMK
20 ALL446.52000 MMK
50 ALL1,116.30000 MMK
100 ALL2,232.60000 MMK
250 ALL5,581.50000 MMK
500 ALL11,163.00000 MMK
1000 ALL22,326.00000 MMK
2000 ALL44,652.00000 MMK
5000 ALL111,630.00000 MMK
10000 ALL223,260.00000 MMK