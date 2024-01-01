Myanmar kyats to Botswanan pulas today

Convert MMK to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
6.50 bwp

1.000 MMK = 0.006500 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8261.4731.6520.96718.244
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2971.7241.9341.13221.352
1 USD0.9140.781183.0441.3471.5110.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Botswanan Pula
1 MMK0.00650 BWP
5 MMK0.03250 BWP
10 MMK0.06500 BWP
20 MMK0.13001 BWP
50 MMK0.32502 BWP
100 MMK0.65005 BWP
250 MMK1.62512 BWP
500 MMK3.25025 BWP
1000 MMK6.50049 BWP
2000 MMK13.00098 BWP
5000 MMK32.50245 BWP
10000 MMK65.00490 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Myanma Kyat
1 BWP153.83400 MMK
5 BWP769.17000 MMK
10 BWP1,538.34000 MMK
20 BWP3,076.68000 MMK
50 BWP7,691.70000 MMK
100 BWP15,383.40000 MMK
250 BWP38,458.50000 MMK
500 BWP76,917.00000 MMK
1000 BWP153,834.00000 MMK
2000 BWP307,668.00000 MMK
5000 BWP769,170.00000 MMK
10000 BWP1,538,340.00000 MMK