1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Botswanan pulas

Convert MMK to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
6.47 bwp

1.00000 MMK = 0.00647 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Botswanan Pula
1 MMK0.00647 BWP
5 MMK0.03235 BWP
10 MMK0.06470 BWP
20 MMK0.12940 BWP
50 MMK0.32350 BWP
100 MMK0.64700 BWP
250 MMK1.61750 BWP
500 MMK3.23499 BWP
1000 MMK6.46998 BWP
2000 MMK12.93996 BWP
5000 MMK32.34990 BWP
10000 MMK64.69980 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Myanma Kyat
1 BWP154.56000 MMK
5 BWP772.80000 MMK
10 BWP1545.60000 MMK
20 BWP3091.20000 MMK
50 BWP7728.00000 MMK
100 BWP15456.00000 MMK
250 BWP38640.00000 MMK
500 BWP77280.00000 MMK
1000 BWP154560.00000 MMK
2000 BWP309120.00000 MMK
5000 BWP772800.00000 MMK
10000 BWP1545600.00000 MMK