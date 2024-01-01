Myanmar kyats to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert MMK to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
5.21 tjs

1.000 MMK = 0.005206 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9131.3470.9141.5118.6750.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.6710.6791.12213.8690.585.345
1 EUR1.09439.2781.47311.65220.4240.8547.872

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MMK0.00521 TJS
5 MMK0.02603 TJS
10 MMK0.05206 TJS
20 MMK0.10411 TJS
50 MMK0.26029 TJS
100 MMK0.52057 TJS
250 MMK1.30143 TJS
500 MMK2.60286 TJS
1000 MMK5.20571 TJS
2000 MMK10.41142 TJS
5000 MMK26.02855 TJS
10000 MMK52.05710 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Myanma Kyat
1 TJS192.09700 MMK
5 TJS960.48500 MMK
10 TJS1,920.97000 MMK
20 TJS3,841.94000 MMK
50 TJS9,604.85000 MMK
100 TJS19,209.70000 MMK
250 TJS48,024.25000 MMK
500 TJS96,048.50000 MMK
1000 TJS192,097.00000 MMK
2000 TJS384,194.00000 MMK
5000 TJS960,485.00000 MMK
10000 TJS1,920,970.00000 MMK