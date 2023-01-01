100 Myanmar kyats to Tajikistani somonis

Convert MMK to TJS at the real exchange rate

100 mmk
0.52 tjs

1.00000 MMK = 0.00521 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD134.881.34970.918751.4980218.63750.7867827.1399
1 THB0.028669710.03869550.02634120.04294770.5343320.02255680.204699
1 CAD0.74090525.842810.6807291.1098913.80860.5829315.28999
1 EUR1.088437.96341.4690111.6304420.28510.85657.77107

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MMK0.00521 TJS
5 MMK0.02604 TJS
10 MMK0.05207 TJS
20 MMK0.10414 TJS
50 MMK0.26036 TJS
100 MMK0.52071 TJS
250 MMK1.30178 TJS
500 MMK2.60357 TJS
1000 MMK5.20714 TJS
2000 MMK10.41428 TJS
5000 MMK26.03570 TJS
10000 MMK52.07140 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Myanma Kyat
1 TJS192.04400 MMK
5 TJS960.22000 MMK
10 TJS1920.44000 MMK
20 TJS3840.88000 MMK
50 TJS9602.20000 MMK
100 TJS19204.40000 MMK
250 TJS48011.00000 MMK
500 TJS96022.00000 MMK
1000 TJS192044.00000 MMK
2000 TJS384088.00000 MMK
5000 TJS960220.00000 MMK
10000 TJS1920440.00000 MMK