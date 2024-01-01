Myanmar kyats to Laotian kips today

Convert MMK to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
9,953.97 lak

1.000 MMK = 9.954 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9061.3470.9141.5118.6760.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0380.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.66610.6791.12213.870.585.346
1 EUR1.09439.271.47311.65220.4250.8547.872

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Laotian Kip
1 MMK9.95397 LAK
5 MMK49.76985 LAK
10 MMK99.53970 LAK
20 MMK199.07940 LAK
50 MMK497.69850 LAK
100 MMK995.39700 LAK
250 MMK2,488.49250 LAK
500 MMK4,976.98500 LAK
1000 MMK9,953.97000 LAK
2000 MMK19,907.94000 LAK
5000 MMK49,769.85000 LAK
10000 MMK99,539.70000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Myanma Kyat
1 LAK0.10046 MMK
5 LAK0.50231 MMK
10 LAK1.00462 MMK
20 LAK2.00924 MMK
50 LAK5.02310 MMK
100 LAK10.04620 MMK
250 LAK25.11550 MMK
500 LAK50.23100 MMK
1000 LAK100.46200 MMK
2000 LAK200.92400 MMK
5000 LAK502.31000 MMK
10000 LAK1,004.62000 MMK