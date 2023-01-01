500 Laotian kips to Myanmar kyats

Convert LAK to MMK at the real exchange rate

500 lak
50.73 mmk

1.00000 LAK = 0.10146 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869651.089890.84031.494011.662170.9637518.7256
1 GBP1.1498911.2531104.4521.717871.911231.108221.5315
1 USD0.91760.798021183.3551.37091.52520.8843517.1826
1 INR0.01100830.009573760.011996910.01644650.01829770.01060940.206138

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Myanma Kyat
1 LAK0.10146 MMK
5 LAK0.50731 MMK
10 LAK1.01462 MMK
20 LAK2.02924 MMK
50 LAK5.07310 MMK
100 LAK10.14620 MMK
250 LAK25.36550 MMK
500 LAK50.73100 MMK
1000 LAK101.46200 MMK
2000 LAK202.92400 MMK
5000 LAK507.31000 MMK
10000 LAK1014.62000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Laotian Kip
1 MMK9.85595 LAK
5 MMK49.27975 LAK
10 MMK98.55950 LAK
20 MMK197.11900 LAK
50 MMK492.79750 LAK
100 MMK985.59500 LAK
250 MMK2463.98750 LAK
500 MMK4927.97500 LAK
1000 MMK9855.95000 LAK
2000 MMK19711.90000 LAK
5000 MMK49279.75000 LAK
10000 MMK98559.50000 LAK