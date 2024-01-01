Indonesian rupiahs to Myanmar kyats today

Convert IDR to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
133,821 mmk

1.000 IDR = 0.1338 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.641.4721.660.96718.213
1 GBP1.17111.277106.141.7241.9441.13321.327
1 USD0.9170.783183.1141.351.5220.88716.701
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Myanma Kyat
1 IDR0.13382 MMK
5 IDR0.66911 MMK
10 IDR1.33821 MMK
20 IDR2.67642 MMK
50 IDR6.69105 MMK
100 IDR13.38210 MMK
250 IDR33.45525 MMK
500 IDR66.91050 MMK
1000 IDR133.82100 MMK
2000 IDR267.64200 MMK
5000 IDR669.10500 MMK
10000 IDR1,338.21000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MMK7.47266 IDR
5 MMK37.36330 IDR
10 MMK74.72660 IDR
20 MMK149.45320 IDR
50 MMK373.63300 IDR
100 MMK747.26600 IDR
250 MMK1,868.16500 IDR
500 MMK3,736.33000 IDR
1000 MMK7,472.66000 IDR
2000 MMK14,945.32000 IDR
5000 MMK37,363.30000 IDR
10000 MMK74,726.60000 IDR