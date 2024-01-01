250 Indonesian rupiahs to Myanmar kyats

Convert IDR to MMK at the real exchange rate

250 idr
33.82 mmk

Rp1.000 IDR = K0.1353 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
IDR to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MMK
1 IDR to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13630.1363
Low0.12970.1278
Average0.13400.1307
Change4.30%4.76%
1 IDR to MMK stats

The performance of IDR to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1363 and a 30 day low of 0.1297. This means the 30 day average was 0.1340. The change for IDR to MMK was 4.30.

The performance of IDR to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1363 and a 90 day low of 0.1278. This means the 90 day average was 0.1307. The change for IDR to MMK was 4.76.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Myanma Kyat
1 IDR0.13528 MMK
5 IDR0.67641 MMK
10 IDR1.35282 MMK
20 IDR2.70564 MMK
50 IDR6.76410 MMK
100 IDR13.52820 MMK
250 IDR33.82050 MMK
500 IDR67.64100 MMK
1000 IDR135.28200 MMK
2000 IDR270.56400 MMK
5000 IDR676.41000 MMK
10000 IDR1,352.82000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MMK7.39198 IDR
5 MMK36.95990 IDR
10 MMK73.91980 IDR
20 MMK147.83960 IDR
50 MMK369.59900 IDR
100 MMK739.19800 IDR
250 MMK1,847.99500 IDR
500 MMK3,695.99000 IDR
1000 MMK7,391.98000 IDR
2000 MMK14,783.96000 IDR
5000 MMK36,959.90000 IDR
10000 MMK73,919.80000 IDR