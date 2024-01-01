Singapore dollars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert SGD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
1,607,610 mmk

S$1.000 SGD = K1,608 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22
SGD to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MMK
1 SGD to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,615.31001,615.3100
Low1,583.90001,547.5100
Average1,600.14201,572.8089
Change1.43%3.03%
1 SGD to MMK stats

The performance of SGD to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,615.3100 and a 30 day low of 1,583.9000. This means the 30 day average was 1,600.1420. The change for SGD to MMK was 1.43.

The performance of SGD to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,615.3100 and a 90 day low of 1,547.5100. This means the 90 day average was 1,572.8089. The change for SGD to MMK was 3.03.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.957.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,154.311.6460.84392.7617.8694.828
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3684.7822.934

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 SGD1,607.61000 MMK
5 SGD8,038.05000 MMK
10 SGD16,076.10000 MMK
20 SGD32,152.20000 MMK
50 SGD80,380.50000 MMK
100 SGD160,761.00000 MMK
250 SGD401,902.50000 MMK
500 SGD803,805.00000 MMK
1000 SGD1,607,610.00000 MMK
2000 SGD3,215,220.00000 MMK
5000 SGD8,038,050.00000 MMK
10000 SGD16,076,100.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Singapore Dollar
1 MMK0.00062 SGD
5 MMK0.00311 SGD
10 MMK0.00622 SGD
20 MMK0.01244 SGD
50 MMK0.03110 SGD
100 MMK0.06220 SGD
250 MMK0.15551 SGD
500 MMK0.31102 SGD
1000 MMK0.62204 SGD
2000 MMK1.24408 SGD
5000 MMK3.11021 SGD
10000 MMK6.22042 SGD