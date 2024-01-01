Swedish kronor to Myanmar kyats today

Convert SEK to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
203,765 mmk

kr1.000 SEK = K203.8 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
SEK to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MMK
1 SEK to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High206.9370206.9370
Low198.3570193.8590
Average202.7569200.0549
Change2.73%0.68%
1 SEK to MMK stats

The performance of SEK to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 206.9370 and a 30 day low of 198.3570. This means the 30 day average was 202.7569. The change for SEK to MMK was 2.73.

The performance of SEK to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 206.9370 and a 90 day low of 193.8590. This means the 90 day average was 200.0549. The change for SEK to MMK was 0.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0761.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Myanma Kyat
1 SEK203.76500 MMK
5 SEK1,018.82500 MMK
10 SEK2,037.65000 MMK
20 SEK4,075.30000 MMK
50 SEK10,188.25000 MMK
100 SEK20,376.50000 MMK
250 SEK50,941.25000 MMK
500 SEK101,882.50000 MMK
1000 SEK203,765.00000 MMK
2000 SEK407,530.00000 MMK
5000 SEK1,018,825.00000 MMK
10000 SEK2,037,650.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Swedish Krona
1 MMK0.00491 SEK
5 MMK0.02454 SEK
10 MMK0.04908 SEK
20 MMK0.09815 SEK
50 MMK0.24538 SEK
100 MMK0.49076 SEK
250 MMK1.22691 SEK
500 MMK2.45381 SEK
1000 MMK4.90762 SEK
2000 MMK9.81524 SEK
5000 MMK24.53810 SEK
10000 MMK49.07620 SEK