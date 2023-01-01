20 Myanmar kyats to Swedish kronor

Convert MMK to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 mmk
0.10 sek

1.00000 MMK = 0.00497 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.321.363350.9141.5189518.78280.7933677.14965
1 THB0.028312610.03859990.02587750.04300530.5317890.02246230.202425
1 CAD0.73348725.906810.6704021.1141313.77690.5819255.24418
1 EUR1.094138.64361.4916411.6618820.55030.868057.82243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Swedish Krona
1 MMK0.00497 SEK
5 MMK0.02487 SEK
10 MMK0.04975 SEK
20 MMK0.09950 SEK
50 MMK0.24874 SEK
100 MMK0.49749 SEK
250 MMK1.24372 SEK
500 MMK2.48745 SEK
1000 MMK4.97490 SEK
2000 MMK9.94980 SEK
5000 MMK24.87450 SEK
10000 MMK49.74900 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Myanma Kyat
1 SEK201.00900 MMK
5 SEK1005.04500 MMK
10 SEK2010.09000 MMK
20 SEK4020.18000 MMK
50 SEK10050.45000 MMK
100 SEK20100.90000 MMK
250 SEK50252.25000 MMK
500 SEK100504.50000 MMK
1000 SEK201009.00000 MMK
2000 SEK402018.00000 MMK
5000 SEK1005045.00000 MMK
10000 SEK2010090.00000 MMK