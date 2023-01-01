500 Laotian kips to Myanmar kyats

Convert LAK to MMK at the real exchange rate

500 lak
51,06 mmk

1.00000 LAK = 0.10213 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.906050.7854531.468211.3249518.298883.21261.3196
1 EUR1.103710.8669651.620471.4623520.196491.84171.45644
1 GBP1.273151.1534511.869261.6868623.2971105.9421.68005
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.53497210.90242312.463356.67610.89878

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Myanma Kyat
1 LAK0.10213 MMK
5 LAK0.51064 MMK
10 LAK1.02128 MMK
20 LAK2.04256 MMK
50 LAK5.10640 MMK
100 LAK10.21280 MMK
250 LAK25.53200 MMK
500 LAK51.06400 MMK
1000 LAK102.12800 MMK
2000 LAK204.25600 MMK
5000 LAK510.64000 MMK
10000 LAK1021.28000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Laotian Kip
1 MMK9.79162 LAK
5 MMK48.95810 LAK
10 MMK97.91620 LAK
20 MMK195.83240 LAK
50 MMK489.58100 LAK
100 MMK979.16200 LAK
250 MMK2447.90500 LAK
500 MMK4895.81000 LAK
1000 MMK9791.62000 LAK
2000 MMK19583.24000 LAK
5000 MMK48958.10000 LAK
10000 MMK97916.20000 LAK