Myanmar kyat to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Laotian kips is currently 10.519 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.056% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 10.525 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 10.497 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.165% decrease in value.