Myanmar kyats to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert MMK to KYD

1,000 mmk
0.39 kyd

1.000 MMK = 0.0003899 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8281.4731.6520.96718.244
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3041.7241.9331.13221.352
1 USD0.9140.781183.0471.3471.510.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MMK0.00039 KYD
5 MMK0.00195 KYD
10 MMK0.00390 KYD
20 MMK0.00780 KYD
50 MMK0.01950 KYD
100 MMK0.03899 KYD
250 MMK0.09748 KYD
500 MMK0.19496 KYD
1000 MMK0.38992 KYD
2000 MMK0.77984 KYD
5000 MMK1.94960 KYD
10000 MMK3.89919 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 KYD2,564.63000 MMK
5 KYD12,823.15000 MMK
10 KYD25,646.30000 MMK
20 KYD51,292.60000 MMK
50 KYD128,231.50000 MMK
100 KYD256,463.00000 MMK
250 KYD641,157.50000 MMK
500 KYD1,282,315.00000 MMK
1000 KYD2,564,630.00000 MMK
2000 KYD5,129,260.00000 MMK
5000 KYD12,823,150.00000 MMK
10000 KYD25,646,300.00000 MMK