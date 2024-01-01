Myanmar kyats to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MMK to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
285 xof

1.000 MMK = 0.2852 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:32
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MMK0.28518 XOF
5 MMK1.42592 XOF
10 MMK2.85183 XOF
20 MMK5.70366 XOF
50 MMK14.25915 XOF
100 MMK28.51830 XOF
250 MMK71.29575 XOF
500 MMK142.59150 XOF
1000 MMK285.18300 XOF
2000 MMK570.36600 XOF
5000 MMK1,425.91500 XOF
10000 MMK2,851.83000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Myanma Kyat
1 XOF3.50652 MMK
5 XOF17.53260 MMK
10 XOF35.06520 MMK
20 XOF70.13040 MMK
50 XOF175.32600 MMK
100 XOF350.65200 MMK
250 XOF876.63000 MMK
500 XOF1,753.26000 MMK
1000 XOF3,506.52000 MMK
2000 XOF7,013.04000 MMK
5000 XOF17,532.60000 MMK
10000 XOF35,065.20000 MMK