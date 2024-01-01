Myanmar kyats to Lesotho lotis today

Convert MMK to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
8.88 lsl

1.000 MMK = 0.008880 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:23
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Lesotho Loti
1 MMK0.00888 LSL
5 MMK0.04440 LSL
10 MMK0.08880 LSL
20 MMK0.17761 LSL
50 MMK0.44402 LSL
100 MMK0.88804 LSL
250 MMK2.22010 LSL
500 MMK4.44021 LSL
1000 MMK8.88041 LSL
2000 MMK17.76082 LSL
5000 MMK44.40205 LSL
10000 MMK88.80410 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Myanma Kyat
1 LSL112.60700 MMK
5 LSL563.03500 MMK
10 LSL1,126.07000 MMK
20 LSL2,252.14000 MMK
50 LSL5,630.35000 MMK
100 LSL11,260.70000 MMK
250 LSL28,151.75000 MMK
500 LSL56,303.50000 MMK
1000 LSL112,607.00000 MMK
2000 LSL225,214.00000 MMK
5000 LSL563,035.00000 MMK
10000 LSL1,126,070.00000 MMK