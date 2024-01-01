Myanmar kyats to Mauritian rupees today

Convert MMK to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
21.92 mur

1.000 MMK = 0.02192 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9151.3470.9141.5118.6830.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.67310.6791.12213.8760.585.346
1 EUR1.09439.2841.47311.65220.4360.8547.873

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Mauritian Rupee
1 MMK0.02192 MUR
5 MMK0.10958 MUR
10 MMK0.21915 MUR
20 MMK0.43830 MUR
50 MMK1.09576 MUR
100 MMK2.19151 MUR
250 MMK5.47878 MUR
500 MMK10.95755 MUR
1000 MMK21.91510 MUR
2000 MMK43.83020 MUR
5000 MMK109.57550 MUR
10000 MMK219.15100 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 MUR45.63070 MMK
5 MUR228.15350 MMK
10 MUR456.30700 MMK
20 MUR912.61400 MMK
50 MUR2,281.53500 MMK
100 MUR4,563.07000 MMK
250 MUR11,407.67500 MMK
500 MUR22,815.35000 MMK
1000 MUR45,630.70000 MMK
2000 MUR91,261.40000 MMK
5000 MUR228,153.50000 MMK
10000 MUR456,307.00000 MMK