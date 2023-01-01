1 Myanmar kyat to Mauritian rupees

Convert MMK to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
0.02 mur

1.00000 MMK = 0.02102 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Mauritian Rupee
1 MMK0.02102 MUR
5 MMK0.10512 MUR
10 MMK0.21024 MUR
20 MMK0.42048 MUR
50 MMK1.05119 MUR
100 MMK2.10238 MUR
250 MMK5.25595 MUR
500 MMK10.51190 MUR
1000 MMK21.02380 MUR
2000 MMK42.04760 MUR
5000 MMK105.11900 MUR
10000 MMK210.23800 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 MUR47.56510 MMK
5 MUR237.82550 MMK
10 MUR475.65100 MMK
20 MUR951.30200 MMK
50 MUR2378.25500 MMK
100 MUR4756.51000 MMK
250 MUR11891.27500 MMK
500 MUR23782.55000 MMK
1000 MUR47565.10000 MMK
2000 MUR95130.20000 MMK
5000 MUR237825.50000 MMK
10000 MUR475651.00000 MMK