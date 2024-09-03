Myanmar kyat to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Mauritian rupees is currently 0.022 today, reflecting a 0.185% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 1.052% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.022 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.022 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.