Myanmar kyats to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MMK to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
52.13 bdt

1.000 MMK = 0.05213 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:17
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MMK0.05213 BDT
5 MMK0.26065 BDT
10 MMK0.52130 BDT
20 MMK1.04261 BDT
50 MMK2.60652 BDT
100 MMK5.21303 BDT
250 MMK13.03258 BDT
500 MMK26.06515 BDT
1000 MMK52.13030 BDT
2000 MMK104.26060 BDT
5000 MMK260.65150 BDT
10000 MMK521.30300 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Myanma Kyat
1 BDT19.18270 MMK
5 BDT95.91350 MMK
10 BDT191.82700 MMK
20 BDT383.65400 MMK
50 BDT959.13500 MMK
100 BDT1,918.27000 MMK
250 BDT4,795.67500 MMK
500 BDT9,591.35000 MMK
1000 BDT19,182.70000 MMK
2000 BDT38,365.40000 MMK
5000 BDT95,913.50000 MMK
10000 BDT191,827.00000 MMK