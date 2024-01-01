2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Myanmar kyats

Convert BDT to MMK at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
35,792.40 mmk

Tk1.000 BDT = K17.90 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.903818.0156
Low17.883217.8832
Average17.893617.9168
Change0.07%-0.66%
View full history

1 BDT to MMK stats

The performance of BDT to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.9038 and a 30 day low of 17.8832. This means the 30 day average was 17.8936. The change for BDT to MMK was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.0156 and a 90 day low of 17.8832. This means the 90 day average was 17.9168. The change for BDT to MMK was -0.66.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2680.78483.9481.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5280.85691.6591.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6280.51555.1580.9024.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Myanma Kyat
1 BDT17.89620 MMK
5 BDT89.48100 MMK
10 BDT178.96200 MMK
20 BDT357.92400 MMK
50 BDT894.81000 MMK
100 BDT1,789.62000 MMK
250 BDT4,474.05000 MMK
500 BDT8,948.10000 MMK
1000 BDT17,896.20000 MMK
2000 BDT35,792.40000 MMK
5000 BDT89,481.00000 MMK
10000 BDT178,962.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MMK0.05588 BDT
5 MMK0.27939 BDT
10 MMK0.55878 BDT
20 MMK1.11756 BDT
50 MMK2.79389 BDT
100 MMK5.58778 BDT
250 MMK13.96945 BDT
500 MMK27.93890 BDT
1000 MMK55.87780 BDT
2000 MMK111.75560 BDT
5000 MMK279.38900 BDT
10000 MMK558.77800 BDT