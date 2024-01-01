Myanmar kyats to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert MMK to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
1.78 pgk

1.000 MMK = 0.001782 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9131.3460.9141.5118.680.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.67210.6791.12213.8740.585.346
1 EUR1.09439.2811.47311.65220.4330.8547.873

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MMK0.00178 PGK
5 MMK0.00891 PGK
10 MMK0.01782 PGK
20 MMK0.03563 PGK
50 MMK0.08908 PGK
100 MMK0.17816 PGK
250 MMK0.44540 PGK
500 MMK0.89081 PGK
1000 MMK1.78161 PGK
2000 MMK3.56322 PGK
5000 MMK8.90805 PGK
10000 MMK17.81610 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Myanma Kyat
1 PGK561.29100 MMK
5 PGK2,806.45500 MMK
10 PGK5,612.91000 MMK
20 PGK11,225.82000 MMK
50 PGK28,064.55000 MMK
100 PGK56,129.10000 MMK
250 PGK140,322.75000 MMK
500 PGK280,645.50000 MMK
1000 PGK561,291.00000 MMK
2000 PGK1,122,582.00000 MMK
5000 PGK2,806,455.00000 MMK
10000 PGK5,612,910.00000 MMK