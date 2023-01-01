5 Myanmar kyats to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert MMK to PGK at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.01 pgk

1.00000 MMK = 0.00180 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
How to convert Myanmar kyats to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MMK0.00180 PGK
5 MMK0.00899 PGK
10 MMK0.01799 PGK
20 MMK0.03597 PGK
50 MMK0.08993 PGK
100 MMK0.17986 PGK
250 MMK0.44966 PGK
500 MMK0.89932 PGK
1000 MMK1.79864 PGK
2000 MMK3.59728 PGK
5000 MMK8.99320 PGK
10000 MMK17.98640 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Myanma Kyat
1 PGK555.97500 MMK
5 PGK2779.87500 MMK
10 PGK5559.75000 MMK
20 PGK11119.50000 MMK
50 PGK27798.75000 MMK
100 PGK55597.50000 MMK
250 PGK138993.75000 MMK
500 PGK277987.50000 MMK
1000 PGK555975.00000 MMK
2000 PGK1111950.00000 MMK
5000 PGK2779875.00000 MMK
10000 PGK5559750.00000 MMK