Myanmar kyats to Romanian leus today

Convert MMK to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
2.16 ron

1.000 MMK = 0.002162 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:27
Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Romanian Leu
1 MMK0.00216 RON
5 MMK0.01081 RON
10 MMK0.02162 RON
20 MMK0.04324 RON
50 MMK0.10810 RON
100 MMK0.21620 RON
250 MMK0.54050 RON
500 MMK1.08100 RON
1000 MMK2.16200 RON
2000 MMK4.32400 RON
5000 MMK10.81000 RON
10000 MMK21.62000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Myanma Kyat
1 RON462.53500 MMK
5 RON2,312.67500 MMK
10 RON4,625.35000 MMK
20 RON9,250.70000 MMK
50 RON23,126.75000 MMK
100 RON46,253.50000 MMK
250 RON115,633.75000 MMK
500 RON231,267.50000 MMK
1000 RON462,535.00000 MMK
2000 RON925,070.00000 MMK
5000 RON2,312,675.00000 MMK
10000 RON4,625,350.00000 MMK