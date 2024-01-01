Myanmar kyats to Dominican pesos today

Convert MMK to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
28.10 dop

1.000 MMK = 0.02810 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8261.4731.6520.96718.244
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2971.7241.9341.13221.352
1 USD0.9140.781183.0441.3471.5110.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Dominican Peso
1 MMK0.02810 DOP
5 MMK0.14048 DOP
10 MMK0.28097 DOP
20 MMK0.56193 DOP
50 MMK1.40483 DOP
100 MMK2.80965 DOP
250 MMK7.02413 DOP
500 MMK14.04825 DOP
1000 MMK28.09650 DOP
2000 MMK56.19300 DOP
5000 MMK140.48250 DOP
10000 MMK280.96500 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Myanma Kyat
1 DOP35.59160 MMK
5 DOP177.95800 MMK
10 DOP355.91600 MMK
20 DOP711.83200 MMK
50 DOP1,779.58000 MMK
100 DOP3,559.16000 MMK
250 DOP8,897.90000 MMK
500 DOP17,795.80000 MMK
1000 DOP35,591.60000 MMK
2000 DOP71,183.20000 MMK
5000 DOP177,958.00000 MMK
10000 DOP355,916.00000 MMK