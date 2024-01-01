Myanmar kyats to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert MMK to MNT

1,000 mmk
1,604.85 mnt

1.000 MMK = 1.605 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:23
How to convert Myanmar kyats to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Mongolian Tugrik
1 MMK1.60485 MNT
5 MMK8.02425 MNT
10 MMK16.04850 MNT
20 MMK32.09700 MNT
50 MMK80.24250 MNT
100 MMK160.48500 MNT
250 MMK401.21250 MNT
500 MMK802.42500 MNT
1000 MMK1,604.85000 MNT
2000 MMK3,209.70000 MNT
5000 MMK8,024.25000 MNT
10000 MMK16,048.50000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Myanma Kyat
1 MNT0.62311 MMK
5 MNT3.11555 MMK
10 MNT6.23111 MMK
20 MNT12.46222 MMK
50 MNT31.15555 MMK
100 MNT62.31110 MMK
250 MNT155.77775 MMK
500 MNT311.55550 MMK
1000 MNT623.11100 MMK
2000 MNT1,246.22200 MMK
5000 MNT3,115.55500 MMK
10000 MNT6,231.11000 MMK