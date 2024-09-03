Myanmar kyat to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Mongolian tugriks is currently 1.609 today, reflecting a 0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.071% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 1.610 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.606 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.204% increase in value.