1,000 mmk
18.47 uah

1.000 MMK = 0.01847 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8331.4731.6520.96718.244
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3131.7241.9331.13221.353
1 USD0.9140.781183.0511.3471.510.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MMK0.01847 UAH
5 MMK0.09237 UAH
10 MMK0.18474 UAH
20 MMK0.36947 UAH
50 MMK0.92368 UAH
100 MMK1.84736 UAH
250 MMK4.61840 UAH
500 MMK9.23680 UAH
1000 MMK18.47360 UAH
2000 MMK36.94720 UAH
5000 MMK92.36800 UAH
10000 MMK184.73600 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Myanma Kyat
1 UAH54.13130 MMK
5 UAH270.65650 MMK
10 UAH541.31300 MMK
20 UAH1,082.62600 MMK
50 UAH2,706.56500 MMK
100 UAH5,413.13000 MMK
250 UAH13,532.82500 MMK
500 UAH27,065.65000 MMK
1000 UAH54,131.30000 MMK
2000 UAH108,262.60000 MMK
5000 UAH270,656.50000 MMK
10000 UAH541,313.00000 MMK