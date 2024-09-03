Myanmar kyat to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a 0.287% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.073% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 0.020 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.122% increase in value.