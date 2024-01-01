Myanmar kyats to Samoan talas today

Convert MMK to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
1.29 wst

1.000 MMK = 0.001292 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8271.4731.6520.96718.243
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3081.7241.9331.13221.353
1 USD0.9140.781183.051.3471.510.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Samoan Tala
1 MMK0.00129 WST
5 MMK0.00646 WST
10 MMK0.01292 WST
20 MMK0.02585 WST
50 MMK0.06462 WST
100 MMK0.12923 WST
250 MMK0.32308 WST
500 MMK0.64617 WST
1000 MMK1.29233 WST
2000 MMK2.58466 WST
5000 MMK6.46165 WST
10000 MMK12.92330 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Myanma Kyat
1 WST773.79900 MMK
5 WST3,868.99500 MMK
10 WST7,737.99000 MMK
20 WST15,475.98000 MMK
50 WST38,689.95000 MMK
100 WST77,379.90000 MMK
250 WST193,449.75000 MMK
500 WST386,899.50000 MMK
1000 WST773,799.00000 MMK
2000 WST1,547,598.00000 MMK
5000 WST3,868,995.00000 MMK
10000 WST7,737,990.00000 MMK