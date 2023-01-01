10 thousand Myanmar kyats to Samoan talas

Convert MMK to WST at the real exchange rate

10,000 mmk
12.87 wst

1.00000 MMK = 0.00129 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Samoan Tala
1 MMK0.00129 WST
5 MMK0.00643 WST
10 MMK0.01287 WST
20 MMK0.02574 WST
50 MMK0.06435 WST
100 MMK0.12870 WST
250 MMK0.32175 WST
500 MMK0.64350 WST
1000 MMK1.28700 WST
2000 MMK2.57400 WST
5000 MMK6.43500 WST
10000 MMK12.87000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Myanma Kyat
1 WST777.00000 MMK
5 WST3885.00000 MMK
10 WST7770.00000 MMK
20 WST15540.00000 MMK
50 WST38850.00000 MMK
100 WST77700.00000 MMK
250 WST194250.00000 MMK
500 WST388500.00000 MMK
1000 WST777000.00000 MMK
2000 WST1554000.00000 MMK
5000 WST3885000.00000 MMK
10000 WST7770000.00000 MMK