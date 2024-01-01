Myanmar kyats to Guinean francs today

Convert MMK to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
4,086 gnf

1.000 MMK = 4.086 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9051.3470.9141.5118.6830.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0380.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.66410.6791.12213.8750.585.345
1 EUR1.09439.2681.47311.65220.4330.8547.872

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Guinean Franc
1 MMK4.08641 GNF
5 MMK20.43205 GNF
10 MMK40.86410 GNF
20 MMK81.72820 GNF
50 MMK204.32050 GNF
100 MMK408.64100 GNF
250 MMK1,021.60250 GNF
500 MMK2,043.20500 GNF
1000 MMK4,086.41000 GNF
2000 MMK8,172.82000 GNF
5000 MMK20,432.05000 GNF
10000 MMK40,864.10000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 GNF0.24471 MMK
5 GNF1.22357 MMK
10 GNF2.44714 MMK
20 GNF4.89428 MMK
50 GNF12.23570 MMK
100 GNF24.47140 MMK
250 GNF61.17850 MMK
500 GNF122.35700 MMK
1000 GNF244.71400 MMK
2000 GNF489.42800 MMK
5000 GNF1,223.57000 MMK
10000 GNF2,447.14000 MMK