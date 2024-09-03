Myanmar kyat to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Guinean francs is currently 4.112 today, reflecting a 0.405% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.623% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 4.112 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 4.087 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.391% increase in value.